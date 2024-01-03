James (illness), who's listed as questionable, is present at the Lakers' morning shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game against the Heat, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James continues to deal with an illness and lingering knee issues but has suited up for five straight games, averaging 26.6 points, 8.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 35.0 minutes per game. He's trending toward playing again Wednesday, but his official availability likely won't be known until closer to the 10 p.m. ET tipoff.