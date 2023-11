James (calf) was present during the Lakers' morning shootaround ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James missed his first game of the season Sunday due to a bruised left calf and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest. However, his presence and participation at shootaround, where he was spotted on the court doing his usual free-throw routine, suggests he's trending in the right direction.