James (ankle) is probable for Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James continues to deal with lingering ankle soreness but isn't at a real risk of missing Sunday's game. This month, he's averaging 29.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 37.2 minutes while shooting 52.8 percent from the field.