James (groin) is probable for the Lakers' seeding game finale Thursday against the Kings.

James continues to power through a sore groin, and it's likely he'll take the court for the Lakers' final game before the playoffs. In the bubble, James is averaging 22.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 34.5 minutes -- well below his season averages.