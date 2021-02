James (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James has yet to miss a game so far this season and that doesn't look likely to change any time soon even though he has logged heavy minutes across the team's last three wins, which have all gone to overtime. The 36-year-old has averaged a heavy 43.4 minutes per game over the last three outings.