James is probable for Friday's Game 1 against the Nuggets.

James continues to be listed on the injury report due to a sore right groin, but he hasn't missed any time in the playoffs due to the issue. In the postseason, he's averaging 26.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 34.3 minutes.