James (groin) is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Trail Blazers.

James hasn't said much about the groin issue, but he's been a mainstay on the Lakers' injury reports since the team arrived in Orlando. The 35-year-old did not appear overly limited during seeding play, though he did post some uncharacteristically poor shooting numbers -- 44.9% FG, 34.1% 3PT, 65.8% FT -- over his seven appearances. Expect James to play his full complement of minutes Tuesday night.