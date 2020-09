James (groin) is probable for Friday's Game 1 against the Rockets, Harrison Faigan of Silver Screen and Roll reports.

Right groin soreness continues to place James on the injury report, but he has yet to miss a playoff game. During the first round series against the Trail Blazers, he averaged 27.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.8 minutes.