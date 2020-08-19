James (groin) is considered probable for Thursday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

There's no reason to believe James' status for Game 2 is in jeopardy, but the Lakers continue to include him on their initial injury reports as he deals with a sore groin. James is coming off of a 23-points, 17-rebound, 16-assist triple-double in Tuesday's Game 1, but it wasn't enough, as the Lakers' horrific shooting led to just 93 points.