James (groin) is probable for Saturday's Game 5 against the Trail Blazers.
James continues to pop up on the injury report due to right groin soreness, but it would be surprising if he sat out. In the series, he's averaging 25.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.5 minutes.
