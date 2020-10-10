James (groin) is probable for Sunday's Game 6 against the Heat.

James continues to show up as probable on the injury report due to a groin injury that's bothered him for much of the playoffs. He's coming off a masterful Game 5, though the Lakers weren't able to secure the win and now only lead 3-2 to a short-handed Heat team. In the series, James is averaging 30.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.2 steals.