James has been listed as probable for Monday's game due to left ankle soreness, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's not a surprise to see James listed in the injury report, as that's been the case in mostly every game this season. That said, the probable tag suggests he shouldn't have problems taking the court against one of the contending teams in the Western Conference. James has been on fire of late and is averaging 34.3 points, 7.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game over his last 10 appearances.