James (foot) is probable for Monday's game against Charlotte, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Lakers continue to list James on the injury report due to left foot injury management, though he is expected to play in the first half of the club's back-to-back set. The superstar hasn't missed a game since Dec. 28, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 24.0 points, 10.0 assists, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 34.4 minutes per game.