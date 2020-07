James is probable for Thursday's opener against the Clippers due to a sore right groin.

This is the first we're hearing of LeBron dealing with groin soreness, but it's not expected to keep him out of the Lakers' opening seeding game. Anthony Davis (eye) is also listed as questionable, but he noted that he's expecting to play. In LeBron's final 10 appearances before the hiatus, he averaged 30.2 points, 9.9 assists, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks.