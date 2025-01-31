James is probable for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to left foot injury management, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It's not surprising to see James listed on the injury report, as that has been the trend throughout the majority of the campaign. However, as has been the case lately, the probable tag suggests James should play and handle his regular workload. Since the beginning of January, he's averaged 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game.
