James (foot) is probable for Saturday's game against Denver, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Lakers continue to manage James' playing time due to a left foot injury, but he is expected to play in Saturday's marquee matchup. The superstar was a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's win over Portland due to the left foot injury, though he still posted 40 points (14-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes. In the unlikely event that James is sidelined, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dalton Knecht could see a bump in minutes.