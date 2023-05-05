James (foot) is probable for Game 3 versus the Warriors on Saturday.
Probable tags are par for the course when it comes to James and Anthony Davis (foot), and there hasn't been much concern about either player in several weeks. James and Davis will be looking to get back on track after a dreadful showing in Game 2.
