Lakers' LeBron James: Probable for Sunday

James is probable for Sunday's matchup with the Kings due to a left knee contusion.

Now eliminated from the playoffs, the Lakers may opt to exercise more caution when it comes to lingering injuries, as James apparently tweaked his knee late in Friday's loss to the Nets. Look for more updates on his status to come either after the team's morning shootaround or just before tip. If James is ruled out, look for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson and Moritz Wagner to all potentially see more minutes off the bench.