James is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the 76ers with left ankle soreness.

James' probable tag has become fairly routine at this point, so there's little to be concerned about when he's given that tag, barring a downgrade in the next 24 hours. James has been hot of late, averaging 35.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists over 39.6 minutes per game in his last five appearances.