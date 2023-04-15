James is dealing with right foot soreness but has been listed as probable for Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

James has been a regular name in the Lakers' injury report all season long, but as it has been the case most of the time, he shouldn't have problems being available with no restrictions for the series opener against Memphis. James notched 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in the Play-In victory against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.