Lakers' LeBron James: Probable for Sunday

James is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.

James is once again listed on the report with a "load management" designation, but all indications at this point are that the four-time MVP will be on the floor Sunday. James played 38 minutes in Thursday's win over Boston, finishing with 28-points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

