James (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

The 36-year-old continues to be listed on the injury report with a left ankle sprain, but it shouldn't affect his availability for Thursday's contest. James is averaging 21.3 points, 8.7 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 37.0 minutes across the past three games.