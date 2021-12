James (abdomen) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Mavericks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James continues to be listed as probable with an abdomen strain, but he has played in each of the last five contest and is averaging 27.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks across 36.2 minutes during that stretch. It's safe to say that the four-time MVP winner will likely be available once again Wednesday.