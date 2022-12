James (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the 76ers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Both James and Anthony Davis (illness) should be back Friday following their one-game absences Wednesday against the Raptors. Over James' past seven games, he's averaged 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.7 minutes.