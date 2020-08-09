James (groin) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

After being forced to miss Thursday's loss to the Rockets due to a groin injury, James returned to action in Saturday's loss to the Pacers with a near triple-double performance. Considering the injury did not seem to affect the MVP candidate too significantly on Saturday, it is not surprising that James has been hit with the probable tag for Monday's contest. However, be sure to monitor the 35-year-old's status as tipoff approaches.