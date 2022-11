James (adductor) is probable for Saturday's game at San Antonio, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

After a five-game absence, James returned Friday and posted 21 points, eight boards, five assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes. He had nine turnovers, however. Despite the long layoff, James is expected to play in the second half of the back-to-back set. Anthony Davis (calf) is questionable.