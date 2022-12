James (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's contest against the Cavaliers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James continues to deal with ankle soreness, but the 37-year-old has appeared in six straight games and should be all clear to take the floor against his hometown team Tuesday. In his first six games since returning from his initial adductor injury, James is averaging 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 34.5 minutes per game.