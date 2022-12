James is probable for Tuesday's contest against the Celtics with low ankle soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

As has been the case for much of the season, James has popped up as probable for the Lakers' upcoming contest Tuesday. Throughout his first 19 appearances this season, James is averaging 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 steals across 35.9 minutes per game.