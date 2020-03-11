Lakers' LeBron James: Probable vs. Rockets
James (groin) is probable for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
James is still dealing with a sore groin, but he'll likely play Thursday. Across the past five games, he's averaging 30.0 points, 10.6 assists, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.2 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.