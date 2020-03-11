Play

Lakers' LeBron James: Probable vs. Rockets

James (groin) is probable for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

James is still dealing with a sore groin, but he'll likely play Thursday. Across the past five games, he's averaging 30.0 points, 10.6 assists, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.2 minutes.

