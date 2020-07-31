James (groin) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors.

James continues to be bothered by a sore right groin. He wasn't able to be efficient during the opener, needing 19 shots to score 16 points, though he still finished with 11 boards, seven assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes. Chances are, we'll see him take the court Saturday, and he'll try to put on a better scoring effort.