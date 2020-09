James is probable for Thursday's Game 4 against the Rockets due to a bruised right calf, Jonathan Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll reports.

James has been previously listed on the injury report with a sore groin, so he picked up a new injury in Game 3. Still, we should expect him to play. In the series, he's averaging 28.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.7 steals in 38.0 minutes.