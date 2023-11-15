James racked up 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 134-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

James is dealing with a left calf injury, the same one that forced him to miss a game last week, so he definitively welcomed the fact that he only logged 23 minutes in this blowout win. The Lakers need James to be successful this season, and the veteran forward will try to deliver another solid outing when facing the Kings on Wednesday.