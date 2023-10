James recorded 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's preseason game against the Suns.

James led the Lakers in scoring during Thursday's defeat. Despite suffering a blowout loss, James posted a plus-2 point differential. While the 38-year-old forward is officially the oldest player in the NBA, he is showing no signs of slowing down in 2023-24.