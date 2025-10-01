James (glute) participated in some on-court work during Wednesday's practice, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNetreports.

James is dealing with a nerve irritation in his glute, which has led the Lakers to adopt a cautious approach with the 40-year-old superstar. It seems as though the four-time NBA champion is progressing in the right direction during training camp, but his status for the preseason remains uncertain, as his target date to play is the season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 21.