James produced 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Sunday's 110-93 victory over the Raptors.

While James has often taken a seat for one game of back-to-back sets, the Lakers' skid in the Western Conference standings has demanded an increased presence from the veteran. He played both games of the back-to-back for only the second time this season, and showed no immediate signs of wear after a brutal schedule of five games over seven days. James continues to embrace his role as a ball distributor, as his seven-assist effort raised his seasonal average to 6.9 assists per game.