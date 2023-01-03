James supplied 43 points (16-26 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Monday's 121-115 victory over the Hornets.

James missed all five of his shots from three-point range, but that was a minor flaw in an otherwise masterful performance. The ageless future Hall of Famer finished with his second straight effort of 40-plus points -- the first two times he has hit that mark this season. James also grabbed 11 boards for his second straight double-double, and he has hit at least half of his field-goal attempts in each of his past 11 contests. The efficient shooting stretch has boosted his season field-goal percentage from 46.3 percent to 51.0 percent.