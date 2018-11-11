James posted 25 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 101-86 win over the Kings.

James only logged 31 minutes on Saturday because the air quality in the Golden 1 Center was so poor from the nearby wildfires, it gave James (and other players) a headache. It didn't stop the Lakers from mounting a stalwart defensive effort, as they held Sacramento to their lowest scoring total of the season. James' stat lines will always be filled up, but some nights are lighter than others, and it's usually tied to minutes played. The Lakers are still figuring things out, and the addition of Tyson Chandler has further complicated matters, but James is a must-start in seasonal formats regardless of these issues.