James totaled 26 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-14 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 victory over the Suns.

James has shown signs of life lately after a slow start to the 2025-26 campaign. He averaged 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists in his first six appearances of the year after putting a right sciatica injury behind him, but he's responded by putting up 20-plus points in two of his last three games, while averaging 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks over this brief stretch.