James finished Saturday's 131-126 loss to the Pelicans with 27 points (10-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes.

James moved closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, and there's a realistic chance he can make history Tuesday when the Lakers take on the Thunder at crypto.com Arena. He's scored 20-plus points in all but one game since the start of the new year and is averaging 32.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists and a combined 1.2 steals/blocks per game in 2023 alone. For what is worth, James is only 36 points away from passing Abdul-Jabbar, and he has scored at least 30 points in three of his last seven appearances.