James (foot) finished Saturday's 128-112 win over the Knicks with 33 points (14-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and 12 assists across 37 minutes.

James put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, posting his 10th triple-double of the year to go with a game-high 33 points to lead the Lakers. The future Hall of Famer has now played five contests this season with Anthony Davis (abdomen) unavailable, with James averaging 32.6 points, 9.0 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 three-pointers in 34.4 minutes per game during this period. As long as Davis remains on the shelf, James should continue taking on the bulk of the playmaking duties.