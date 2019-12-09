Lakers' LeBron James: Puts up another double-double

James had 32 points (12-20 FG, 6-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 142-125 win over the Timberwolves.

LeBron is on an impressive run of 14 games scoring 20 or more points, and he is averaging an impressive double-double over that span since he is also dishing out 10.6 assists per game over that span. James has been an elite fantasy asset while operating as the Lakers' main playmaking threat this season, and nothing suggests he shouldn't continue on this sizzling path moving forward.