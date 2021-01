James (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

James continues to be listed as questionable on the injury report due to a sprained left ankle, but he has yet to miss any time. In the three games he's played since spraining his ankle, he's averaging 27.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.7 minutes.