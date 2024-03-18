James (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks.
James continues to receive questionable designations ahead of each contest due to a lingering ankle issue, so this is not much of an indicator of his potential availability. If he is unavailable, Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince could see increased playing time.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Sniffs triple-double in loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Starting vs. Golden State•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Off his game Wednesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Set to play against Sacramento•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Participates in shootaround•