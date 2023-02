James is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Bucks due to left ankle soreness.

James continues to deal with a nagging ankle injury but has played in the Lakers' last four games. With the new additions of D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Malik Beasley, it's unclear if they will be able to receive minutes in the superstar forward's potential absence Wednesday. Regardless, James' next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Golden State if he can't go against Milwaukee.