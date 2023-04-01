James (foot) is questionable for Sunday's action against the Rockets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James will presumably be on the injury report for the remainder of the regular season. Sunday would mark his fourth appearance since his return from a month-long absence, but if there's an opportunity to give him some rest, it might be either Sunday or Tuesday, given the soft matchups against Houston and Utah.
