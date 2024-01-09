James is questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Dealing with minor inflammation to the outside of his left ankle, James looked no worse for the wear when he yammed on Paul George Sunday night. He has suited up with immense workloads for eight consecutive contests, averaging 25.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 36.3 minutes per game, putting him on track to play Tuesday.