James (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Matthew Moreno of LakersNation.com reports.

James has played through his left ankle sprain for a few games now, and there's not yet any reason to believe that his status for Friday's contest is truly in doubt. He didn't show any signs of being slowed by the issue versus the Thunder on Wednesday, when he racked up a game-high 26 points to go with six rebounds and seven assists.