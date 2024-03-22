James (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.
James has been listed as "questionable" the past four games for Los Angeles, but he's yet to miss a game, so he feels a bit closer to probable for Friday night. Managers can expect to can official confirmation on his status closer to tip-off.
