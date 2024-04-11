James is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

James missed Sunday's game against Minnesota due to an illness, but he returned to action Tuesday against the Warriors and logged 33 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes. He continues to deal with his ankle issue that's plagued him for most of the year, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up Friday.