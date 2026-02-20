default-cbs-image
James is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers with left knee soreness.

James was a very late addition to the injury report Friday, and that's not a great sign in fantasy hoops. James was active at All-Star Weekend and practiced Thursday, but he may be held out for this contest. If he can't go, the Lakers could utilize Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt more.

