Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers with left knee soreness.
James was a very late addition to the injury report Friday, and that's not a great sign in fantasy hoops. James was active at All-Star Weekend and practiced Thursday, but he may be held out for this contest. If he can't go, the Lakers could utilize Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt more.
